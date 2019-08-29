Image copyright Gary Bayley Image caption The lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving

A lorry driver has been arrested after two people were seriously injured when an HGV crossed the central reservation and collided with traffic.

The man, in his 40s and from Wiltshire, is in hospital with a serious leg injury after the crash on the A30 at Cheriton Bishop, Devon, on Wednesday.

He was one of two people seriously injured in the crash involving three cars, a van and the HGV, police said.

A car driver, a woman in her 30s, suffered "multiple serious injuries".

Image copyright Sgt Harry Tangye/Twitter Image caption The air ambulance was called to the crash

The lorry driver was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, police said.

The injured woman was airlifted to hospital where she remains in a "critical but stable condition".

Police have appealed for witnesses.