Image copyright Sgt Harry Tangye/Twitter Image caption The air ambulance was called to the crash on the A30 at Cheriton Bishop

Two people have been seriously injured in a six-vehicle crash on the A30 in Devon.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the scene at Cheriton Bishop at about 07:40 BST.

A "number of people" were injured, including those two believed seriously hurt, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to reports a "lorry crossed the central reservation and hit oncoming vehicles".

Both carriageways have been shut and were "likely to remain shut for some time", police added.

Image copyright Louise Headon Image caption The lorry crossed the central reservation, the fire service said

A caravan was also among the vehicles involved.

Police were advising motorists to avoid the area and have appealed for witnesses.