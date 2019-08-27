Axminster allotment gunshots: Man held on attempted murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after gunshots were fired at an allotment.
Windows of a house backing on to the allotments in Axminster, Devon, were damaged by the shots on Friday night.
Devon and Cornwall Police said no-one was injured but residents were relocated. A ballistics expert had been examining the scene.
A 34-year-old man was arrested in Dorset on Sunday morning and has been released on bail until 20 September.
Supt Matt Lawler described it as a "very complex investigation".