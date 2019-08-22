Brixham hoaxer admits sending white powder to MPs
A hoaxer has admitted sending packets of white powder to female MPs and other public figures.
Richard Hayes, 40, from Brixham in Devon, pleaded guilty to 16 counts of sending a package intending to create a belief of a noxious substance.
At Exeter Crown Court, Hayes was told he would be sentenced in November.
The offences took place from May 2011 to April 2014, with victims including former Labour MP Heidi Alexander and Conservative MP Chloe Smith.