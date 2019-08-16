Image copyright Google Image caption The woman and her husband were found near Brixham's Freshwater Quarry car park

A woman who was found dead in the sea off south Devon had injuries "consistent with a fall from height".

The body of the 49-year-old was found in the sea near Brixham, Torbay, on Sunday 11 August..

Her husband, aged 61, who was found on rocks nearby, is recovering in hospital in a "stable" condition, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Officers added they believe the couple fell about 16ft (5m). Inquiries are ongoing.

The couple are believed to have been visiting Devon from Huddersfield, police said.

A dog that was with them did not enter the water, but its behaviour alerted a security guard who found the woman.

Det Supt John Allenbrook said: "It appears from witness accounts and an examination of the scene that they have fallen four to five metres on to rocks near to the location where they were both found, which is around the high tide mark."

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.