Boy charged over drug death of girl, 15

Image caption Hannah Bragg played for Tavistock Girls Rugby Team in Devon

A teenage boy has been charged with drugs offences after the death of a 15-year-old girl.

Hannah Bragg, from Tavistock, Devon, died after taking MDMA, last June.

Two teenage boys were arrested on Wednesday and one of them, aged 15, has been charged with supplying a controlled drug in relation to her death.

Both boys were also individually and jointly charged with multiple accounts of drug supply in the town.

The boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been released on bail to appear at Plymouth Youth Court on Friday.