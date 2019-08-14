Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption The monkey skulls were found after police raided several properties

Thirty monkey skulls have been seized after police raided properties in Devon searching for endangered species.

A 52-year-old man from Newton Abbot was interviewed by police in connection with the seizures and released while an investigation is carried out.

The macaque skulls were found during a raids in Newton Abbot and Torquay.

The UK's National Wildlife Crime Unit said the illegal market for endangered animals has a "dramatic effect" on species' survival.

The multi-agency operation included officers from Devon and Cornwall Police, the wildlife crime unit, Border Force and Devon, Somerset and Torbay Trading Standards Service,

PC Martin Beck said: "The illegal importation of any endangered species is taken seriously and today shows that we are capable of tackling the trade wherever it occurs."