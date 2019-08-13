Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to water near Brixham's Freshwater Quarry car park

A woman has been found dead in the sea off south Devon.

The body of the woman, in her 40s, was recovered after police were called to water near Brixham's Freshwater Quarry car park, in Torbay, early on Sunday.

A man in his 60s was found on rocks nearby with "a number of injuries", Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The death is being treated as unexplained but is not thought suspicious, they added.

The man and woman are believed to have been visiting Devon from Huddersfield together, police said.

A dog that was with them has been taken to kennels.

Police were called to the area at about 05:45 BST on Sunday. The woman was confirmed dead at the scene.

The latest stories from Devon

A file was being prepared for the coroner and her next of kin had been informed, they added.

The man was taken to hospital in Plymouth. where he remains in a "serious condition".

Police appealed for witnesses, saying they wanted to hear from anyone in the area of Brixham Laboratory, Oxon Cove and Freshwater Quarry car park between 22:00 on Saturday 10 August and 05:45 on Sunday 11.