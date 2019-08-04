Image caption Three lifeboats were involved in the search for the missing diver

A search is continuing for a diver missing off the south Devon coast.

The diver failed to resurface in an area about 7.5 miles east of the Eddystone Lighthouse on Saturday afternoon, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.

Three lifeboats and a rescue helicopter were involved in the search which was stood down at about 20:00 BST.

The search has resumed and other vessels in the area are being asked to keep a lookout.