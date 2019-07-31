Image copyright PA Image caption Johnny Mercer has been appointed as minister for defence families and veterans

MP Johnny Mercer is giving up a second job which pays him an £85,000 salary for 20 hours work a month, to allow him to become a government minister.

The Plymouth Moor View MP is a non-executive director of Crucial Academy, which trains veterans to work in the cyber security industry.

The firm was linked to a company which marketed a bond scheme that collapsed owing more than £200m to investors.

The Conservative MP has given up the role in line with the Ministerial Code.

The Ministerial Code states that "ministers must ensure that no conflict arises, or could reasonably be perceived to arise, between their public duties and their private interests, financial or otherwise".

Mr Mercer, a former Army officer, was recently appointed as Minister for Defence People and Veterans as part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's reshuffle.

Part of his role is to oversee the running a new Office for Veterans' Affairs that aims to provide lifelong support to military personnel.

Crucial Academy is owned by Surge Capital, which took 25 per cent commission for marketing bonds by London Capital and Finance (LCF), which is now in administration after investors lost £236m.

Thousands of first-time investors put their pensions and savings into the failed bond scheme.