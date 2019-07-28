Image caption Drivers are being diverted around the incident

Hundreds of dead chickens have fallen off a lorry, closing part of the M5 motorway.

The Plymouth-bound carriageway was closed to allow the road to be cleared up, with drivers diverted at junction 29.

Devon and Cornwall Police said about 200 carcasses came from a lorry, but there is no sign of the vehicle.

Highways England said there are four and a half miles of queuing traffic with delays of 45 minutes.