An overseas student has denied threatening people with a replica gun on a university campus.

Armed police were called to Exeter University on 19 June following reports of a man with a firearm.

Yihe Xiong, 25, a postgraduate student from China, was arrested after they sealed off the main campus.

He pleaded not guilty at Exeter Crown Court to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause a fear of unlawful violence to three students.

He was granted bail to reappear at the same venue for trial on 10 September.