Tyler Peck: Salcombe woman denies drug charges after boy's death
- 19 July 2019
A woman has pleaded not guilty to drugs offences after the death of a teenager.
Tyler Peck, 15, a pupil at River Dart Academy near Totnes, was found dead at a house in Salcombe, Devon, on 2 February.
Holly Strawbridge, 34, of Church Street, Salcombe denied two counts of supplying a Class A drug and two counts of child cruelty.
She appeared at Plymouth Crown Court and was remanded in custody until trial, due to begin on 11 November.