The inquest heard Lewis Taylor would have been prosecuted if he had survived the crash

An "intoxicated" driver had taken cocaine before a crash which killed three people, an inquest heard.

Lewis Taylor's car caught fire after the 28-year-old "lost control" and crashed into another vehicle near Chudleigh, Devon.

Mr Taylor and passenger Callum Heath, 17, were trapped in the car and died at the scene. The other driver, Nicholas Smith, died three days later.

Senior coroner Ian Arrow said it was likely Mr Taylor had been speeding.

Police Sgt Richard Newton told the inquest Mr Smith would not have been able to avoid the collision.

It was likely Mr Taylor would have been prosecuted if he had survived, Sgt Newton told the hearing in Torquay.

Toxicology tests found Mr Taylor, who died as a result of multiple injuries, had used cocaine prior to the crash on 27 August last year.

Toxicology tests revealed Callum Heath had taken cocaine and cannabis, an inquest heard in June

In his narrative conclusion, senior coroner Ian Arrow said it was likely Mr Taylor was driving at "excess speed" while "intoxicated" and "lost control" of the vehicle.

An inquest in June into Mr Heath's death heard he had also taken cocaine and cannabis.