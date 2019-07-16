Image copyright RNLI TORBAY Image caption The RNLI says seal attacks are infrequent

A swimmer has been taken to hospital after being attacked by a seal.

It happened off coastal rocks in Brixham, Devon, near Shoalstone Pool, a seawater swimming pool, the RNLI said.

People are now being warned to avoid swimming in the sea, and to stick to the sea pool itself, which is "safe and supervised by a lifeguard".

The RNLI said it had no record of how often people were attacked by seals, but said such incidents were "infrequent".