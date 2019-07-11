Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Michael Ginley (left) and Mark Haggerty (right) stabbed and threw petrol on a stranger in July 2017

Two men have been jailed for a knife and petrol attack on a "terrified" stranger who questioned their attempts to restart a broken down car.

Michael Ginley stabbed Thomas Rigby in the abdomen while Mark Haggerty threw petrol over him in the Torquay attack.

Ginley, 47, was sentenced to 18 months at Exeter Crown Court after admitting wounding and two unrelated offences of knife possession in a public place.

Haggerty, 39, received a year after pleading guilty to actual bodily harm.

'Very scared'

Ginley, of Gloucester Road, Liverpool, and Haggerty, of Totnes Road, Paignton, were using a bottle to put petrol into the tank of a car on Hele Road, on July 6, 2017. when Mr Rigby came out of his house to investigate.

The victim was "terrified" he was going to be set alight as a nearby recycling bin caught fire at exactly the same time, the court heard.

Judge David Evens said: "More than the physical effect, he was extremely fearful that the substance was acid.

"When he realised it was petrol he was very scared it would ignite and he would be burned."

The judge added the petrol was "the equivalent of a weapon", describing it as an "enhanced form of assault".

Ginley had previously served a 12-year sentence for manslaughter after a 57-year-old business owner in Merseyside died of heart failure during a robbery in 2001.