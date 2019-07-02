Plymouth Hoe missing diver: Body found in search for 57-year-old
A body has been found in the search for a 57-year-old male diver who went missing off the Devon coast.
A diving club raised the alarm after one member got into difficulty in the water at West Hoe, Plymouth, on Monday.
Police and military divers, the coastguard and the RNLI carried out an air and sea search into the night before restarting it on Tuesday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the body had yet to be formally identified but the missing man's family was informed.
The man had been diving with a small group of members from the club when they raised the alarm at about 19:30 BST on Monday.
An initial air and sea search went on until 03:20 before recommencing after daybreak on Tuesday morning.
Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Following ongoing searches, a body was located in the water off Plymouth Hoe and recovered to shore earlier this morning."