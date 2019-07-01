Plymouth Hoe search: Missing diver 'in difficulty' off Devon coast
A search is under way for a missing diver off the Devon coast.
HM Coastguard said it received an emergency call from a diving group that one of its members was "in difficulty" in the water off Plymouth Hoe at about 19:30 BST.
The area is being searched by Plymouth and Tamar coastguard rescue teams, Plymouth RNLI Lifeboat and Newquay Coastguard's helicopter.
Police officers and a dive team are also at the scene, a spokesman said.
Rebecca Hocking, a local resident witnessing the search, told the BBC: "The helicopter is circling.....and the small RIB boat is stationary in the water.
"Divers are still out on the water searching."