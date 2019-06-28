Image copyright @dave_sgt Image caption The girl was hit by a Nissan pick-up tuck on the A361 in North Devon

A 16-year-old pedestrian died when she was hit by a pick-up truck in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called to the A361 at Trimstone in North Devon at 00:40 BST.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next-of-kin have been told, police said.

The road has been closed in both directions from Dean Lane to the A3123 at Mullacott Cross roundabout. Police are investigating and appealing for witnesses.