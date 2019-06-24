Image copyright Karen Brewer Image caption Karen Brewer is now nursing the bruises and "feeling a bit old and stiff"

A runner was knocked over by a deer which sprang out of bushes while she was taking part in a 10K race.

Karen Brewer, 50, suffered bruises to her ribs and right calf in the collision at Haldon Forest near Exeter.

"I heard a rustle and seconds later I was thrown into the bushes and a deer landed right on top of me," she said.

Ms Brewer was undeterred, got up and finished first in her age category in the annual Haldon Forest Park 10K on Sunday.

Image copyright Karen Brewer Image caption Karen Brewer won her age category in Sunday's event

The event was billed as a chance to "catch a glimpse of local wildlife".

But Ms Brewer, from Cullompton, got a bit more than she bargained for.

"It was quite a shock, I thought deer were more shy than that," she said.

"After I found out I was OK, I got up straight away, I didn't want to waste any precious seconds.

"I actually found it quite hilarious."