Image copyright Dylan Hainey/Plymouth Live Image caption The bus was carrying school children from Tor Bridge High in Plymouth but no-one inside was injured

A concrete block was hurled through the window of a school bus carrying children.

One of two female police officers called to the attack outside Widewell Primary, Plymouth, was then punched and choked by a man at the scene.

She is being treated for serious facial injuries. None of the children, or the other officer, were hurt.

A man, 54, has been arrested on suspicion of assault, GBH and criminal damage.

The bus was carrying children from Tor Bridge High in Plymouth to the other school in Lulworth Drive.

Image copyright Dylan Hainey/Plymouth Live Image caption Police said there appeared to be "no apparent link" to the school or obvious motive

Insp Rob Byers, from Devon and Cornwall Police, described the attacks as "totally unacceptable".

He said there appeared to be no link to the school or obvious motive.

Insp Byers added: "I have to pay testament to the exceptional behaviour of both officers who [conducted] themselves fantastically this morning by putting themselves in harm's way to apprehend the suspect and protect the public."

A rock was also thrown through the back window of a Vauxhall Corsa on the same street.