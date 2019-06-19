Exeter University: Arrest after students threatened with 'gun'
- 19 June 2019
A man has been arrested after students were threatened with a firearm at a university.
Police were called to Exeter University at about 11:30 BST to reports of a man "making threats to other students, whilst in possession of a handgun".
Devon and Cornwall Police said no-one had been injured and the arrested man remained in custody.
Officers are continuing to investigate if a weapon seized was genuine or a replica, a spokesman said.
The university said one of its buildings had been closed "for a short period of time" while the incident "was dealt with swiftly and effectively". The campus is now open as normal.
There was an incident on the Streatham Campus today involving an individual suspected to be in possession of a firearm - the police were called and dealt with the incident swiftly. No-one was injured and one individual is currently in custody.— University of Exeter (@UniofExeter) June 19, 2019
The building has now reopened and the campus has returned to normal. The safety of everyone on campus is our overriding priority and the University has strict protocols in place for incidents of this nature. We would like to reassure those on campus that the incident is now over.— University of Exeter (@UniofExeter) June 19, 2019
