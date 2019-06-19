Image copyright Beth Mahoney Image caption Officers are now investigating if a weapon seized was genuine or a replica

A man has been arrested after students were threatened with a firearm at a university.

Police were called to Exeter University at about 11:30 BST to reports of a man "making threats to other students, whilst in possession of a handgun".

Devon and Cornwall Police said no-one had been injured and the arrested man remained in custody.

Officers are continuing to investigate if a weapon seized was genuine or a replica, a spokesman said.

The university said one of its buildings had been closed "for a short period of time" while the incident "was dealt with swiftly and effectively". The campus is now open as normal.

Skip Twitter post by @UniofExeter There was an incident on the Streatham Campus today involving an individual suspected to be in possession of a firearm - the police were called and dealt with the incident swiftly. No-one was injured and one individual is currently in custody. — University of Exeter (@UniofExeter) June 19, 2019 Report