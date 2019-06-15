Image caption The victim, in his 40s, has life-threatening injuries

A man is critically ill after being stabbed outside a Devon pub.

He suffered a life-threatening knife wound in the attack near the Sprat and Mackerel in Brixham at about 19:00 BST on Friday.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, where he remains in a critical condition.

A 48-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman from Brixham have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Det Ch Insp Ian Reid, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "At this time, this is being treated as an isolated incident where all parties are believed to be known to each other. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this matter.

"I'd encourage anyone with relevant information and anyone who was near the Quay in Brixham on Friday evening, to get in touch with police."