Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Police say the attack on Peter Freeman was "motiveless, sustained and violent"

A 73-year-old man stabbed to death on his doorstep has been described as a "very special person" by his family.

Peter Freeman suffered multiple stab wounds in the attack in Kingsteignton, Devon, on Sunday.

The suspect in the killing - a 42-year-old man who was found dead in a car six miles away the next day - was known to Mr Freeman, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The suspect's death is not being treated as suspicious.

Mr Freeman's family said in a statement: "Peter was a very special person, taken from us in the most tragic of circumstances.

"He was a much-loved man and his loss has deeply affected all those who knew him.

"We wish to pass on our thanks for the support and kindness shown to us by our friends and the public."

Image caption Mr Freeman suffered multiple stab wounds after the attack on his doorstep

Det Supt Mike West, from the force, said Mr Freeman was the victim of a "motiveless, sustained, violent" attack.

He said he had been "minding his own business in his own home" when he was attacked "without warning".

Marin Alford, who lives nearby, said the incident was "very shocking for a small place like Kingsteignton".

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, added: "It's just awful. We're not just neighbours, we're all friends down here."

The coroner has been informed of both deaths.