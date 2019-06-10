Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The man was found in a property in Chockland Road, Kingsteignton

A man in his 70s has died after suffering multiple stab wounds.

Police said they had launched a murder investigation after the man was discovered in Chockland Road, Kingsteignton, Devon, on Sunday night.

He was taken to Torbay Hospital but later pronounced dead.

Seniors officers said it was a "rare" incident and resources from across the Devon and Cornwall force were being used "with the priority of identifying those responsible".

Police said they were called to the scene at about 21:20 BST on Sunday.

Det Ch Insp Roy Linden, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said a major investigation was under way to identify a suspect, who "remains outstanding".

An increased police presence would also be seen in the area for a time, he added.