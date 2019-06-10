Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Rail managers are looking at ways to protect the line between Holcombe and Teignmouth

A coastal rail line could be moved out to sea to protect it from the weather.

The main line near Dawlish in Devon collapsed and was washed into the sea during storms in February 2014.

Work to raise the sea wall at Dawlish has already started but Network Rail is also looking at ways to protect the line between Holcombe and Teignmouth.

Network Rail said protecting the 1.1 mile (1.8km) stretch of railway included moving it away from sections of unstable cliffs.

It said these posed the "greatest hazard".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The railway line in Dawlish is hanging in mid-air, as Jon Kay reports

The track, which links Devon and Cornwall with the rest of the country, has proven susceptible to flooding since it was repaired after the 2014 storms, forcing services to be suspended on multiple occasions.

A public consultation on the new plans begins later and is due to run until 15 July.