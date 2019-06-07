Exeter triple murder accused trial date set
7 June 2019
A 28-year-old man accused of murdering three men in their 80s is to stand trial in November.
Alexander Lewis-Ranwell is charged with the murders of twin brothers Dick and Roger Carter, 84, and Anthony Payne, 80, in Exeter, Devon.
They were found dead at their homes on 11 and 12 February.
Mr Lewis-Ranwell, who did not appear at the hearing at Exeter Crown Court, also faces two charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
His trial has been set to start on 18 November.