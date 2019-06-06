Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd admits barman bottle attack
- 6 June 2019
Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd has pleaded guilty to assaulting a barman with a bottle.
The 31-year-old admitted attacking Richard Beech in Newton Abbot, Devon, in March 2018, at Exeter Crown Court.
Shepherd, whose address was given as Charles Street, Bristol, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He was jailed for killing a woman in a speedboat crash on the River Thames and going on the run to Georgia.