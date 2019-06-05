Image copyright PA Image caption Ann Widdecombe MEP made her comment on a Sky News programme

A theatre owner has cancelled MEP Ann Widdecombe's one-woman show following her suggestion science could "produce an answer" to being gay.

David Hutchinson, who runs the Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe, said on Twitter he was "absolutely disgusted" by her comments.

The Penlee Open Air Theatre in Penzance has also cancelled her upcoming appearance but has not given a reason.

Ms Widdecombe's spokesman declined to comment on the cancellations.

Mr Hutchinson, chief executive of the Selladoor Worldwide production company, said he "took no time in immediately cancelling her planned 'evening with' event".

He added: "We will never provide a stage for these vile people."

Ms Widdecombe, 71, a former Tory MP, was elected Brexit Party MEP for the South West in the recent European elections.

During the Sky News interview on the Ridge on Sunday programme, Ms Widdecombe was asked about previous comments she made concerning gay conversion therapy.

Other venues are still understood to be going ahead with her show - Strictly Ann: An Evening With Ann Widdecombe.