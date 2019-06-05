Image copyright Family picture Image caption Tyler Peck was found dead at a house in Salcombe

A woman has been charged with drugs offences after the death of a 15-year-old boy, police said.

Holly Strawbridge, 34, of Church Street, Salcombe, Devon, has been charged with two counts of supplying a class A drug and two counts of child cruelty.

Tyler Peck, 15, a pupil at River Dart Academy near Totnes, was found dead at a house in Salcombe on 2 February.

Ms Strawbridge is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates Court later.

A 29-year-old man from Salcombe who was also arrested in connection to this incident was released on police bail until 2 July.