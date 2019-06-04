Image copyright Darren Negus Image caption Macauley Negus was reunited with his father, Darren, after being released from custody

The Liverpool fan reported missing following the Champions League final has been released by Spanish police.

The family of Macauley Negus, 23, raised concerns after he disappeared while celebrating Liverpool's win in Madrid.

It later emerged he had been arrested on Saturday. He was released from custody on Monday night.

In a statement to the Plymouth Herald, his family said they were "glad to be going home" to Plymouth.

The family added it had been "a roller coaster of 48 hours of worry, relief and a frenzy of international media attention".