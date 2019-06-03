Shakira Pellow: Two men charged after girl's drug death
- 3 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been charged after the death of a 15-year-old girl who had taken drugs in Cornwall.
Shakira Pellow collapsed in Pengegon Park in Camborne on 6 July last year and died in hospital the next day.
Joshua Ward, 18, of Redruth, and 18-year-old Oakley Willoughby, of Camborne, have been charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug.
A date for their first court appearance has not yet been set.