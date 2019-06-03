Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Royston White, 40, was jailed for 10 years at Exeter Crown Court

A man who broke into a woman's home, threatened to kill her and then sexually assaulted her has been jailed.

Royston White attacked the woman at her flat in Brixham, Devon, on 29 October last year, Exeter Crown Court heard.

White, 40, of Paignton, was found guilty of sexual assault, blackmail, and possession of ketamine. He admitted possessing two knives in a public place.

He was jailed for 10 years and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

The court heard White threatened to kill the woman if she did not tell him the PIN code of her bank card, which he planned to use to feed his heroin habit.

'£300-a-day habit'

He also threatened police when they arrested him the next day and told them he would slit the woman's throat as soon as he was released.

During the trial the jury heard how the woman had barricaded her door to keep White out because he repeatedly bullied her into handing over money.

Recorder Mr Martin Meeke, QC, said: "The defendant was a drug addict for many years who was rarely in work.

"He knew the victim and forced her to fund his £300-a-day habit by stealing valuables or using her bank card."

William Parkhill, defending, said White had started to address his long-standing drug issues while in prison.