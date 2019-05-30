Devon

A30 crash: Man killed and daughter injured

  • 30 May 2019
Crash scene Image copyright Ottery St Mary Police
Image caption The family, from Hampshire, were travelling along the A30 in Devon

A man has died and his six-year-old daughter has been injured in a crash involving a car, a lorry and a van.

The family, from Hampshire, were travelling along the A30 near Whimple, Devon, at about 14:20 BST when it happened.

Police said the man died at the scene. His daughter, who sustained minor injuries, remains in hospital.

Officers have closed the eastbound carriageway between Exeter and Honiton as investigation work takes place.

