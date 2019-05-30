Image copyright Google Image caption Jack Taylor-Trendall attacked Sgt Nick Talbot in Sherbourne Road, Newton Abbot

A man has been jailed for sinking his teeth into the thigh of the policeman who was trying to arrest him.

Jack Taylor-Trendall smashed a windscreen and lunged at a paramedic before attacking Sgt Nick Talbot in Newton Abbot, Devon.

The court heard he punched him in the face and bit him as they grappled in the early hours of 16 December.

The 22-year-old defendant, of Highweek Village, was jailed for ten months at Exeter Crown Court.

He admitted causing actual bodily harm to Sgt Talbot, assaulting the paramedic, and causing two counts of criminal damage.

He already had a suspended sentence for a string of previous offences including kicking a police officer and spitting at a hospital doctor.

'You were so drunk'

Jailing him, Recorder Mr Martin Meeke, QC, said: "You were so drunk that evening that you could not remember what had happened.

"You assaulted a paramedic, who should have been able to go about his valuable work without interference.

"When Sgt Talbot was called, you attacked him and bit him in the course of that attack.

"You also broke the windscreen of a car and the policeman's camera."

Herc Ashworth, prosecuting, said Taylor-Trendall tried to attack the paramedic who was treating a collapsed patient on Sherborne Road at 02:40 GMT.

The female driver of the ambulance called the police, leading to Sgt Talbot arriving soon afterwards.

Mr Ashworth said: "The defendant said 'come on then, I'll have you' and struck the officer in the chest.

"The paramedic intervened and tried to restrain Taylor-Trendall, who kicked out further and sunk his teeth into the police officer's inner thigh and twisted his head for a minute or so."

Gareth Evans, mitigating, said his client had apologised for his behaviour and had not drunk any alcohol since.