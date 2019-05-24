Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption James Martin, Kelly Woodward and Paul Willis were sentenced on Wednesday at Exeter Crown Court

A drugs gang that supplied "vulnerable" people with heroin and crack cocaine has been jailed.

James Martin, aged 46, Kelly Woodward, 36, and 41-year-old Paul Willis were sentenced on Wednesday at Exeter Crown Court.

Drugs with a street value of £66,000, £22,000 cash, a WaveRunner and a caravan were also confiscated.

All three from south Devon pleaded guilty to charges relating to conspiracy to supply drugs.

Together they ran a major drugs operation that sought control of the heroin and cocaine market across Newton Abbot, Chudleigh and Teignbridge.

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption A total of 547g of heroin and 130g of crack cocaine was seized during the investigation

Det Insp Mike Jones said: "This group targeted and supplied drugs to vulnerable users across south Devon perpetuating the cycle of crime and the misery that drugs bring.

"We will continue to take the fight to drug suppliers like this and I can assure you we have many more in our sights."

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption A WaveRunner was seized during the investigation

Martin and Woodward also admitted possession with intent to supply and possessing criminal property, while Willis admitted possession of heroin.

Martin, of Lower Cannon Road, Newton Abbot, was jailed for seven years, while Woodward, of the same address, was sentenced to six years and three months.

Willis, of Templar Way, Bovey Tracey, was jailed for six years.