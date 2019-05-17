Image caption Mr Greenslade has denied charges of sexual assault at Exeter Crown Court

A former Devon County Council leader has pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual assault.

Brian Greenslade, 71, is charged with indecently assaulting two women between 1 January 1994 and 30 December 1995.

He is also accused of sexually assaulting a third woman between 1 June 2005 and 30 January 2006.

Mr Greenslade from Barnstaple denied the charges at Exeter Crown Court, and was released on bail.

He is a former Liberal Democrat leader of both Devon County Council, where he remains a non-aligned member, and North Devon District Council.

He ceased to be a district councillor when he gave up his seat at the local elections held on 2 May this year.

The next hearing will be a pre trial review on 19 July and a provisional trial date of 24 February next year has been set.