A man has denied murdering a mother-of-two at her home.

Sarah Fuller, 35, was found dead when police were called to her house on Chancellors Way, Exeter, Devon, on 17 April.

Her lodger, Jason Carr, also 35, denied the charge when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court.

Judge Peter Johnson said a week-long trial will take place on 14 October and remanded Mr Carr into custody until that date.