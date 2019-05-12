Image caption Teams have been completing the course, arriving back at Okehampton army camp

The 400 teams taking part in this years Ten Tors challenge are finishing the event.

About 2,400 teenagers have been trekking unaided across Dartmoor over Saturday and Sunday in the annual expedition.

It is not a race, but the first team across the line was from Sidmouth College in Devon, at 08:30 on Sunday.

Participants are largely from the South West and visit 10 nominated peaks over the two days in teams of six.

Image caption Participants have to carry everything they need with them to spend a night on Dartmoor

Image caption The teams have to complete the challenge without the help of adults - special hats optional

Image caption The weather has been good for this year's challenge

Image caption Teams take part in courses that are 35, 45 or 55 miles long

Image caption The event is organised by the Army which set the groups on their way at 07:00 on Saturday