Ten Tors challenge ends in Dartmoor sunshine
- 12 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The 400 teams taking part in this years Ten Tors challenge are finishing the event.
About 2,400 teenagers have been trekking unaided across Dartmoor over Saturday and Sunday in the annual expedition.
It is not a race, but the first team across the line was from Sidmouth College in Devon, at 08:30 on Sunday.
Participants are largely from the South West and visit 10 nominated peaks over the two days in teams of six.