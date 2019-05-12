Image copyright SB Frankfort Image caption SB Frankfort have not been beaten all season, having played 22 competitive matches against boys' teams

A girls' football team has completed an unbeaten league and cup double, having played only boys' teams all season.

SB Frankfort Under 12 Girls completed the double with a 4-2 victory over Morley Rangers Juniors in the Argus Cup in Torpoint, Cornwall, on Sunday.

The team from Plymouth won 14 of 18 games in the Devon Junior and Mini League, drawing the other four.

Assistant coach John Preston said the success was down to "hard work and friendship".

He said: "To be unbeaten in the league and the cup for a whole season is exceptional, but they are an exceptional bunch of girls and we are lucky to coach them.

"When we went into a competitive boys' league a lot of people said they couldn't do it, but these girls have proved they can."

Image copyright FA Image caption SB Frankfort won 14 of their 18 league games this season

Next season the girls will compete in an 11-a-side boys' league, having played nine-a-side this year.

Head coach James Brown-Tunnell said winning the double was a "fantastic achievement" and that "the boys definitely didn't hold back. The boys really wanted to win against the girls, but the girls were up for the challenge".

He believes it may be the first time a girls' team has won a boys' league, but this has not been verified.

The FA handbook says that "players in a match must be of the same gender, but this doesn't apply for matches in a playing season in the age groups of Under 7 to Under 18 inclusive".