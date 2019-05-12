Image copyright Google Image caption The A39 was reopened after five hours

A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a car on an Exmoor road.

The accident happened on the A39 at Brendon near Lynton in Devon at about 16:20 BST on Saturday.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the rider was given CPR by members of the public and an off-duty nurse, but was pronounced dead by the air ambulance doctor.

The driver of the car was uninjured. The road was closed for five hours to allow forensic tests to be carried out.