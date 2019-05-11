Image caption Participants set off from Okehampton army camp at 07:00 BST in good weather

Thousands of teenagers have started the Ten Tors challenge, one of the biggest outdoor adventure events for young people in Britain.

The famous event involves trekking unaided across Dartmoor, climbing ten nominated peaks over two days.

About 2,400 people aged between 14 and 19 are taking part over routes of 35, 45 or 55 miles, in teams of six.

A further 300 teenagers with physical or educational needs are taking part in the Jubilee Challenge.

Image caption The challenge must be completed as a team and without any help from adults

The majority of the teams are from schools and youth groups from across the South West, including scout groups, sports teams and armed forces cadet units.

Image caption The teenagers trek across tough terrain over two days

Image caption Teams rely on navigational skills and carry all their food, water, bedding, tents and other essentials

The challenge must be completed as a team and without any help from adults.

Participants must remain entirely self-sufficient during the expedition, including camping out overnight on the moor.