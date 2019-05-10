Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses

A woman has died and three people were injured when two cars and a van crashed in north Devon.

The woman, who has not been named, was in a Vauxhall Astra that crashed with a BMW and a Citroen van at Landcross on the A386 near Bideford.

A man and two women were taken to hospital with injuries, which are not reported to be life-threatening.

Police are investigating the cause of crash, which happened on Thursday at 15.00 BST, and appealed for witnesses.