Bideford three-vehicle crash: Woman killed
- 10 May 2019
A woman has died and three people were injured when two cars and a van crashed in north Devon.
The woman, who has not been named, was in a Vauxhall Astra that crashed with a BMW and a Citroen van at Landcross on the A386 near Bideford.
A man and two women were taken to hospital with injuries, which are not reported to be life-threatening.
Police are investigating the cause of crash, which happened on Thursday at 15.00 BST, and appealed for witnesses.