Image copyright TripAdvisor Image caption The four children and two adults were trapped on the cliffs by the incoming tide

Four children and two adults have been rescued from cliffs after being cut off by the tide.

The alarm was raised on Saturday by a member of the public who saw the group about 40ft (12m) up cliffs at Putsborough Sands in north Devon.

HM Coastguard co-ordinated the rescue, involving coastguard rescue teams, an RNLI lifeboat and a coastguard search and rescue helicopter.

All six were winched from the cliffs by helicopter. No-one was injured.

"The member of the public did absolutely the right thing to call the coastguard when they thought someone may be in difficulty and needed assistance," Gavin Ibbotson from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.

"We would urge people to please remember the tides - it's so easy to get caught out by quickly moving tide."