Torquay robber caught with help of Find My Phone app

  • 29 April 2019
Dominic Napier Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police
Image caption Dominic Napier robbed two men in Torquay, Devon, holding a knife to their throats

A knifepoint robber was caught by police because he stole an iPhone which had a Find My Phone app on it.

Dominic Napier, 24, robbed two men in Torquay, Devon, holding a knife to their throats, Exeter Crown Court heard.

Napier, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of robbery and was jailed for four and a half years.

The phone app led police to an area of Torquay and detectives guessed where he was staying.

Napier posed as a drug dealer to set up the first attack and knocked a stranger off his bike in the second.

Stopped cyclist

The court heard the two robberies had taken place over 24-hours linked to his homelessness and abuse of drugs.

Tom Bradnock, prosecuting, said Napier had set up a meeting in which he offered to sell drugs to a user in October 2018.

He held a knife to the man's throat and robbed him of £170.

He then stopped a cyclist in St Marychurch and held a knife to his throat before stealing his phone, which was installed with the app.

