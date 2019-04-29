Image caption HMS Vanguard arrives at Devonport for a four-year £200m refit and refuelling

A dockyard is facing prosecution over health and safety breaches at a dock where a £200m refit of a Royal Navy Trident submarine is taking place.

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) says Devonport Royal Dockyard breached crane regulations on 19 September 2018 when a weight narrowly missed a worker.

The alleged offence happened at 9 Dock where HMS Vanguard has been berthed since 2015. No-one was injured.

The case is due to open on 23 July at Plymouth Magistrates Court.

Image caption HMS Vanguard has been at 9 Dock since 2015

HMS Vanguard has been berthed at Devonport for a four-year refit and an unscheduled refuelling with a new nuclear core.

The ONR, which inspects nuclear facilities, said that the alleged offence happened "during a lifting operation to disassemble a stack of test weights".

It said the weights "became detached and fell towards a worker, narrowly missing him".

There were "no radiological consequences", it added.

More news and stories from Devon

An ONR spokesperson said: "For legal reasons we are unable to comment further on the details of the case."

Image copyright Crown Copyright/Tam McDonald

HMS Vanguard