Schoolboys donned skirts in a demonstration to shed the old 'no shorts' rules

Boys at a Devon school will be allowed to wear shorts this summer after demonstrating by wearing skirts.

The boys from Great Torrington School in Devon, started a petition calling for shorts to be permitted amid a sweltering summer last year.

They donned skirts and the girls wore trousers in protest.

The school said on its website that shorts would now be an option for the summer term, adding: "Here's hoping for another fantastic British summer!"

Schoolboy campaigner Bradley Smart, who collected more than 600 signatures on the petition, said: "Thank you to the school for co-operating, listening to what the children had to say and taking their opinions into account."

And just in case pupils think the climb-down signals a wider uniform relaxation, they will be disappointed.

The school still stipulates that "if your child chooses to wear shorts" they "need to wear black or grey socks as well."

