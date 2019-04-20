Devon

Sarah Fuller: Partner charged with murdering mum-of-two

  • 20 April 2019
The partner of a mother-of-two has appeared in court charged with murdering her.

The body of 35-year-old Sarah Fuller was found by police at their home in Exeter, Devon, on Wednesday.

Jason Carr, 35, appeared before Exeter magistrates accused of strangling her and was remanded into custody.

Emergency services were called to the house on Chancellors Way at about 04:30 BST and Mr Carr was later arrested outside a nearby shop.

The case has been adjourned until Tuesday and a preliminary hearing will take place on 23 May.

