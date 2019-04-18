Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Thomas Orchard was found unconscious in a cell and later died in hospital

A judge has ruled he cannot be sure the death of a man who had a cardiac arrest in custody was caused by the use of a restraint belt across his face.

Thomas Orchard, 32, was arrested and taken to Heavitree Road police station in Exeter, Devon, in October 2012.

Mr Orchard, who had paranoid schizophrenia, was restrained and an emergency response belt (ERB) was placed across his face.

The belt was left on for five minutes.

Last October Devon and Cornwall Police pleaded guilty to breaking health and safety rules over the use of the ERB, which prevents spitting or biting.

The charge alleged that the force failed to ensure non-employees, including Mr Orchard, were not exposed to risks in connection with the ERB.

Following a trial of issue at Bristol Crown Court to resolve a series of disputed matters, including whether the use of the belt was a contributory factor in Mr Orchard's death, Judge Julian Lambert ruled it was not possible to be sure.

Image copyright PA Image caption Thomas Orchard was found unconscious at Heavitree Road Police Station

He said for him to have been convinced that the ERB was a significant cause of Mr Orchard's death he would have had to be sure of the "positioning and tightening of the belt", but said " the evidence is not clear".

During his detention Mr Orchard had the ERB on his face for five minutes and two seconds.

After his he restraints were removed and he was left in a locked cell for 12 minutes before custody staff re-entered and began resuscitation.

Mr Orchard, who worked as a church caretaker, died in hospital seven days later.

Image copyright PA Image caption The emergency response belt was placed across Thomas Orchard's face after his arrest in 2012

In a statement, chief constable Shaun Sawyer said he "respected" the judge's decision which "had always been the position of Devon and Cornwall Police".

"My primary thought is for the family of Thomas Orchard," he said. "The last six-and-a-half years is something I and no family would want to go through."

The force will be sentenced on 3 May.