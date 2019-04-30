Image copyright Steve Parsons Image caption Jack Shepherd appeared via video link at Plymouth Magistrates' Court

A man has appeared in court accused of assaulting a barman with a bottle.

Jack Shepherd, 31, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent in the Newton Abbot area of Devon in March last year.

Mr Shepherd, whose last address was in Bristol, appeared before District Judge Diane Baker at Plymouth Magistrates' Court via video link.

Solicitor Richard Egan told the hearing he was unable to give an indication of plea at this stage.

Mr Shepherd was remanded in custody to appear before Exeter Crown Court on 30 May.